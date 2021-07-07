Man arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants worth more than £500,000 found in Bilston

A man has been arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis after hundreds of plants worth more than £500,000 were seized in Bilston.

Up to 600 cannabis plants worth more than £500,000 have been discovered in Bilston. Photo: Wolverhampton Police
Police officers carried out raids – acting on community intelligence – at two flats on the High Street at around 5.30pm on Tuesday.

They discovered rows and rows of plants – up to 600 in total – over the two properties which have all been seized.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating class B drugs and remains in custody for questioning, a force spokesman said.

Anyone who suspects drugs are being cultivated in their community is urged to contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat or by calling 101.

