Electric motorbike rider convicted of dangerous driving after Birmingham crash

Noshad Khan, 30, who was riding the bike without a helmet and with defective brakes, collided with a Ford Galaxy at the junction of Wake Green Road and Yardley Wood Road on September 5.

Khan was treated in hospital for serious head injuries, while a passenger in the Galaxy suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Galaxy remained at the scene and assisted with West Midlands Police's enquiries – during which a number of witnesses told officers how they saw Khan go through the red light at the junction.

Officers also retrieved dashcam footage which showed Khan had earlier been weaving in and out of traffic.

Khan, of Solihull Lane, Hall Green, admitted dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance at Birmingham Magistrates Court on May 24.

On July 6, he was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months. Khan was also banned from driving for three years and must then complete an extended test before taking to the road again.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of the Serious Collision investigation Unit, said: "This case shows how important it is to stick to the rules and regulations.