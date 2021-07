West Midlands Police are asking for any information about the whereabouts of Patrick Ward (Image by West Midlands Police)

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal to help find Patrick Ward.

The force wants to speak to the 23-year-old after an armed robbery took place in Bilston in January.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Patrick Ward is?

"We want to speak to the 23-year-old following an armed robbery in Bilston in January.