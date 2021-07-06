Man in court charged with murdering father found at Rowley Regis industrial estate

Victim Carl Woodall

Carl Woodall was found dead at a unit at an industrial estate off Doulton Road, in Rowley Regis, on June 28.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 44-year-old died from multiple injuries.

James McGhee, 27, was arrested in the Nottingham area on July 1. McGhee, of Stanstead Avenue, Bulwell, Nottingham, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday charged with Mr Woodall's murder.

Judge Michael Chambers QC remanded McGhee into custody for a plea and trial preparation hearing to take place on Friday, September 3.

Mr Woodall's family released a tribute after his death, describing him as "quiet and unassuming".

Flowers and beer left at the scene were Mr Woodall's body was found

They said: "He leaves behind five children who now face a future without a loving father.

"Quiet and unassuming by nature this is a tremendous loss to us and the friends around him.”

Flowers and beer were also left at the scene, along with written tributes including one which said: "I love you dad and I wish you was here right now."

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 3064 of June 28.