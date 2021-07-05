Serial rapist gets life in prison after string of attacks on women

Esa Juwara

Esa Juwara will serve a minimum of 18 years in jail following his sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday, July 2.

The 21-year-old began his campaign of sexual assaults in March 2019 – when he approached his first victim on Reservoir Road on his pushbike in the early hours of March 10. When she refused his advances, he grabbed her and threatened her with a knife – but fortunately her friends heard her screams and as they came running, Juwara made off.

In July of the same year, Juwara attacked another woman in Ladywood Road. He punched and hit her repeatedly with a bike chain after she too rejected his advances. She managed to escape, but was left with a loose tooth, which subsequently fell out, and bruises.

Three months later, Juwara accosted the same victim again in Icknield Port Road. This time, she was unable to fight him off as he punched her repeatedly and raped her.

Juwara went on to sexually assault another woman on two separate occasions in November and December, again with the same level of violence, and another was attacked twice in December – the first time saved by members of the public, but threatened with a knife and raped on the second occasion.

A fifth woman was attacked in Chamberlain Gardens by Juwara with his bike chain around her neck. She passed out for a short time and awoke to find him sexually assaulting her, before passers-by came to her rescue and Juwara made off.

The women provided good descriptions, which helped West Midlands Police's investigations to trace the man responsible.

In January, plain clothes police officers were on patrol in Ladywood Park when they spotted a man on a bike matching the description of the offender. As they moved in to arrest him, he threatened a female officer with his bike chain. CS spray was discharged, but he made off. Fortunately, officers nearby were able to detain him.

Juwara, of Lighthorne Avenue, in Ladywood, was convicted on all charges in May. He was picked out by three victims in ID parades and matched the descriptions given by the other two.

DNA evidence from a sixth victim also linked him to the offences, however she did not wish to make a complaint, but did give evidence in court.

Detective Inspector Dave Bates, from West Midlands Police's Public Protection Unit, said: “The bravery of these women in coming forward is immense. They suffered such utterly degrading and violent crimes, yet found the courage to report them to us and give a detailed description of their attacker, helping us to catch him.

"They also had to relive their terror as they gave evidence in court.

“I commend the outreach programmes who supported them through their ordeals.