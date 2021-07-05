Murder charge after father-of-five's body found at Rowley Regis industrial estate

Victim Carl Woodall

Carl Woodall was found dead at a unit off Doulton Road, in Rowley Regis, on June 28.

A post-mortem examination revealed the 44-year-old died from multiple injuries.

West Midlands Police's investigation led officers to Nottingham where two men were arrested on Thursday, July 1.

James McGhee, 27, of Stanstead Avenue, in the Bulwell area of Nottingham, has now been charged with Mr Woodall's murder. He is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

The other man arrested, who is aged 68 years old, has been released from police custody under investigation while enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, is leading the investigation. She said: “Our officers have been working flat out since the awful discovery of Carl’s body to understand what happened.

“The investigation has progressed rapidly and this is a significant development – but our enquiries continue and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“Carl’s family are understandably distraught by what has happened – please help us help them get the answers they need.”

Anyone with information can call West Midlands Police on 101, quoting log number 3064 of June 28.

Flowers and beer left at the scene were Mr Woodall's body was found

Mr Woodall's family released a tribute after his death, describing him as "quiet and unassuming".

They said: "He leaves behind five children who now face a future without a loving father.

"Quiet and unassuming by nature this is a tremendous loss to us and the friends around him.”