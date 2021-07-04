Euro 2020 celebrations 'were peaceful with no disorder' in the West Midlands

England fans celebrate the second goal at The Royal Oak pub in Wolverhampton

Football fans gathered in pubs across the region on Saturday to watch goals from Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

The victory saw England progress into the semi-final stage of the Euros where they will face Denmark, with the clash on Wednesday.

Police chiefs in the region said fans were in high-spirits following the match but there was no disorder and no arrests were made.

Superintendent Martin Hurcomb, from West Midlands Police, said: "We had policing plans in place across the force area with specialist public order trained officers on standby should there have been any alcohol related disorder.

"The evening passed off largely peacefully with no significant disorder or arrests. It seems fans celebrated England’s success in high spirits but, on the whole, without trouble."

Meanwhile, in London, two police officers were injured following clashes with fans in Leicester Square following the match, with The Metropolitan Police making nine football-related arrests, reports say.

Three men were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer, four on suspicion of violent disorder, one on suspicion of actual bodily harm and one on suspicion of drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Deputy assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Jane Connors said: "The Met has maintained a highly visible presence across London as people enjoy the Euros and celebrate England's progression in the tournament.

"Last night following England's match against Ukraine we saw a number of people take to the streets and I am pleased to say that this was all largely good-natured. Fans engaged positively with officers and they dispersed when asked.

"While a larger crowd gathered in Leicester Square this area was cleared by approximately 23:30hrs. Two officers were injured as this area was cleared and thankfully their injuries are not life threatening.

"We want people to be able to enjoy the Euros safely and securely. We will continue to have measures in place to keep the public safe, prevent crime and disorder and respond effectively to any incidents.