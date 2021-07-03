Police step up patrols after reports of crossbows being used at Wolverhampton park

By James VukmirovicWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Police have stepped up patrols after reports that crossbows have been used at a park in Wolverhampton.

Police are searching for people seen playing with crossbows in Compton Park in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
Police are searching for people seen playing with crossbows in Compton Park in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Officers from St Peter's Police in Wolverhampton have increased patrols in the Compton Park area after reports of people playing with crossbows and damaging a residential property.

The force said it had reports that a residential property had been damaged by a bolt from a crossbow and is looking to find the people responsible.

It has put out a request for information from anyone who saw anything in Compton Park on Saturday, July 3.

A spokesman for St Peter's Police said: "We've had reports of people playing with crossbows in Compton Park which has caused damage to a residential property.

"We will be increasing patrols in the area to identify those responsible.

"If you have any information, please contact us quoting reference number 1419 03/07/21"

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News