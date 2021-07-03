Police step up patrols after reports of crossbows being used at Wolverhampton park

Officers from St Peter's Police in Wolverhampton have increased patrols in the Compton Park area after reports of people playing with crossbows and damaging a residential property.
The force said it had reports that a residential property had been damaged by a bolt from a crossbow and is looking to find the people responsible.
It has put out a request for information from anyone who saw anything in Compton Park on Saturday, July 3.
A spokesman for St Peter's Police said: "We've had reports of people playing with crossbows in Compton Park which has caused damage to a residential property.
"We will be increasing patrols in the area to identify those responsible.
"If you have any information, please contact us quoting reference number 1419 03/07/21"