Police step up patrols after reports of crossbows being used at Wolverhampton park

Police are searching for people seen playing with crossbows in Compton Park in Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Officers from St Peter's Police in Wolverhampton have increased patrols in the Compton Park area after reports of people playing with crossbows and damaging a residential property.

The force said it had reports that a residential property had been damaged by a bolt from a crossbow and is looking to find the people responsible.

It has put out a request for information from anyone who saw anything in Compton Park on Saturday, July 3.

A spokesman for St Peter's Police said: "We've had reports of people playing with crossbows in Compton Park which has caused damage to a residential property.

"We will be increasing patrols in the area to identify those responsible.