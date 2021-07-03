Man arrested over drug and firearm offences after police give chase in Walsall

A man was arrested following a foot chase and had a large quantity of drugs on him. Photo: St Matthew's Police

Officers from St Matthew's Police in Walsall were called into action on the evening of Friday, July 2 when they discovered a man with a large quantity of drugs on his person.

The officers chased the man through the St Matthew's area of the town and after catching him, took him into custody for possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of a firearm.

A spokesman for St Matthew's Police said: "PC Patel, PC Hansford & PC Marson from St Matthew's Team one have had a busy shift this evening.