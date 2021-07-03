Man arrested over drug and firearm offences after police give chase in Walsall

By James VukmirovicWalsallCrimePublished:

A man has been taken into custody after being found in possession of drugs and a firearm.

A man was arrested following a foot chase and had a large quantity of drugs on him. Photo: St Matthew's Police
Officers from St Matthew's Police in Walsall were called into action on the evening of Friday, July 2 when they discovered a man with a large quantity of drugs on his person.

The officers chased the man through the St Matthew's area of the town and after catching him, took him into custody for possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of a firearm.

A spokesman for St Matthew's Police said: "PC Patel, PC Hansford & PC Marson from St Matthew's Team one have had a busy shift this evening.

"They have one adult male in custody following a foot chase for possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of a firearm."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

