Man arrested for criminal damage incidents in Staffordshire

The man was arrested following a series of criminal damage incidents

The 27-year-old man, who is from the Stone area, was arrested today in connection with a series of criminal damage incidents and other offences in the town.

He remains in police custody, where Staffordshire Police said it is anticipated he will shortly be recalled to prison.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, of Stafford Borough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "We are committed to taking positive action to protect the community of Stone and prevent incidents that impact local residents and businesses."

Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Staffordshire Police on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 050 of 25 June.