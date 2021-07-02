Police appeal for witnesses as BMW is taken by carjack gang in Sutton Coldfield

West Midlands Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was robbed of his car in Sutton Coldfield.

Police want to talk to this man

The incident took place in Halton Road, Sutton Coldfield, at about 4.45pm on Thursday, June 10.

The BMW was taken after the driver was approached by four men who had arrived in a light-coloured VW Golf.

Two men ran at the driver, he stumbled and dropped his keys which were picked up by one of the men while the other man picked up a laptop that the victim had also dropped on the ground.

One of the men then drove away in the BMW while the second left in the Golf.

Thankfully the victim in his 40s wasn't injured but was left shocked.

The BMW was later found in Erdington and has been seized for forensic examination as our enquiries continue.

Police want to talk to the man in the image. Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 20/238045/21.

