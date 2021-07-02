New service launched to help victims of hate crime after incidents surge by two-fifths in West Midlands

The new Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Midlands Simon Foster

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Simon Foster said the 41 per cent rise over 2020/2021 – during the pandemic – was "not acceptable".

It has led to him launching the service, which will be run by Remedi, to offer emotional, personal and practical support for victims in the region.

Mr Foster said: "We have seen a sharp rise in hate crimes during the pandemic. Last year there were over 9,000 hate crime incidents reported to West Midlands Police.

"This new service will support victims and those who have been subjected to hate crimes. It is not acceptable and we will not tolerate hate crime in the West Midlands.

Nobody should be subject to abuse because of who they are. If you are subject to a hate crime, report it. It will be taken seriously by West Midlands Police."

The service has been funded through a £200,000 cash boost from the PCC's Victims' Fund following a competitive process, with the service accepting referrals from police and agencies – along with those who want to refer themselves.

Michelle Bailey, the West Midlands Manager for Remedi, said: "We are extremely proud to be delivering such a needed service that will cover the whole of the West Midlands.

"We want to reassure victims of Hate Crime that we will provide them with a confidential and supportive service, and our local and diverse team of support workers have much knowledge and lived experiences that will ensure that we can offer individualised support for all five strands of hate crime.

"We will work closely with partner agencies and West Midlands Police to ensure that a consistent, flexible and victim led support service is provided to all communities and individuals."