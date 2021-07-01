Alleged gunman charged three months after double Smethwick shooting

An alleged gunman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder three months after a double shooting in the Black Country.

Dante Kalsi was remanded in custody after appearing in court
Two men were seriously injured when they were shot in Poplar Road, Bearwood, on March 31.

Dante Kalsi, of no fixed address but previously from Walsall, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life.

The 24-year-old appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court on June 30 and was remanded until his next court appearance on July 28.

Police at the scene in Poplar Road. Photo: SnapperSK

The injured men, aged 19 and 20 years old, have since been released from hospital and continue to recover at home.

Poplar Road, which contains shops and flats, was cordoned off in the aftermath of the incident as specialist officers scoured the area for evidence.

