Dog owner banned from keeping animals after emaciated puppies found on canal boat

The red setter puppies were rescued from a canalboat in Dudley

Richard Serl, 53 and from Dudley, was also ordered to pay £840 and given an 18-month community order after being charged with two animal welfare offences.

The RSPCA investigated after concerns were raised about the welfare of dogs living on Serl's boat on the Dudley Canal near Dunns Bridge in Bumble Hole in August 2019.

Inspector Vicki Taylor visited the boat and nobody answered but she could see four Irish setter puppies being kept in wet and dirty conditions inside, surrounded by flies.

Serl was contacted and advised to clean the area and to ensure that if any of the pups were ill they needed to see a vet.

However when Inspector Taylor returned she found the puppies clearly underweight and could easily feel their bones, ribs, spine and hips.

The dogs were taken to a vet who concluded all four puppies were underweight as a result of their diet.

The vet report noted that all the puppy's long bones were easily visible, as were the pelvic prominences and there was little body fat palpable.

They also found all the puppies were quieter than would be typically expected on examination.

Serl was charged with causing unnecessary suffering and failing to protect the needs of protected animals and found guilty in his absence after failing to turn up in court.

He was banned from keeping animals for 20 years, which he will not be able to appeal for 10 years, at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

Inspector Taylor said: "Pets are completely reliant on their owners to ensure their needs are met and they are kept safe and healthy.

"Owning an animal is a privilege - and ensuring appropriate diet and essential veterinary care is a key part of the responsibility we have towards our pets.

"Puppies require a specific diet for their age to allow them to grow and put on weight.

"Whilst in the hospital and under the care of the RSPCA all of the puppies gained weight and improved their body condition scores over a period of six weeks.