Drink-drive arrest after Cradley Heath crash where call rolled over

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at the junction of Halesowen Road and Cox's Lane just after 10pm on Tuesday.
A man was helped out of the car by members of the public before being taken to hospital by paramedics.
Fire crews were also at the scene making the car safe.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We received a report of a car which had crashed into a wall on Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath just after 10pm on Tuesday.
"We arrested the driver for drink driving.
"He has been taken to hospital to be checked over for his injuries."