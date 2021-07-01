Drink-drive arrest after Cradley Heath crash where call rolled over

The scene of the crash. Photo: Keiron Watson.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at the junction of Halesowen Road and Cox's Lane just after 10pm on Tuesday.

A man was helped out of the car by members of the public before being taken to hospital by paramedics.

Fire crews were also at the scene making the car safe.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We received a report of a car which had crashed into a wall on Halesowen Road, Cradley Heath just after 10pm on Tuesday.

"We arrested the driver for drink driving.