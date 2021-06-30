Woman found guilty of partner's manslaughter for second time following retrial

Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow

A delivery driver discovered the body of Gary Cunningham lying in a top floor corridor of a shared property on Frensham Way, in Harborne, on February 23, 2019.

Emergency services were called to the scene, but despite their best efforts to save him, Mr Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene.

Victim Gary Cunningham

Officers conducted checks on the block of flats and found 26-year-old Olivia Labinjo-Halcrow in one of the flats. She told officers about the abusive relationship she was in with 29-year-old Mr Cunningham, which had allegedly resulted in many physical fights.

A blood-stained knife was found in her kitchen sink – and a post-mortem examination revealed Mr Cunningham died as a result of a stab wound to his left leg.

In August 2019, she was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

But in August last year, Labinio-Halcrow had her conviction overturned by the Court of Appeal/

And following a retrial at Birmingham Crown Court, on Wednesday she was again found guilty of manslaughter.