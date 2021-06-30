Two men killed in Range Rover were shot a combined six times, jury hears

Brian McIntosh and Will Henry. Photo: Facebook

Brian McIntosh, 29, received four gunshot wounds whilst Will Henry, 31, received two gunshot wounds, a court was told.

Both men were found dead at the Albion Works industrial estate, off Moor Street in Brierley Hill, on September 30 last year.

Dr Alexander Kolar, a Home Office-accredited forensic pathologist, carried out the post-mortem of Mr McIntosh on October 2.

Dr Kolar said the 29-year-old had received the wounds on his left-hand side in the face and neck area, with exit wounds being recorded on his right-hand side, a judge heard.

Examinations of the victim found there was "nothing" which could've caused or contributed to his death, and a toxicology report found there was coffee in his system and no illicit substances, jurors were told.

Dr Kolar concluded that Mr McIntosh died as a "result of an incident where firearms were discharged" and said each gunshot wound would have contributed to his death, but was unable to tell the court the order they were inflicted – or whether he was shot first out of the two men, a judge heard.

The forensic pathologist examined Will Henry, aged 31, at 1.10pm on the same day and found there were two entry gunshot wounds on his right-hand side, including the side of his head and his shoulder region, a jury was told.

Nothing else could have caused or contributed to his death and nothing was found on the toxicology report, with Dr Kolar concluding he died "following an incident where a firearm was discharged".

Dr Kolar added that one of the gunshot wounds would have led to the damage of Mr Henry's brain stem which is responsible for controlling heart rate and respiration, with the victim being killed "incredibly quickly after that injury was caused", the court heard.

Jonathan Houseman, 33, of no fixed address but formerly of Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, denies murder. Co-accused Richard Avery, 33, of no fixed address, who prosecutors say was planning the killings, also denies murder and perverting the course of justice.

Avery’s partner, 33-year-old Francesca Scott, of Lower Valley Road, Brierley Hill, denies perverting the course of justice.