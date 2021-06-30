Girl, 14, sexually assaulted near Wolverhampton park

A 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man in Wolverhampton before a passer-by intervened and stopped the attacker.

The attack happened on Dunstall Road near Peace Park. Photo: Google
The teenager was grabbed from behind by a man at about 2.15pm on Monday on Dunstall Road, near Peace Park, West Midlands Police said.

A member of the public intervened and temporarily caught hold of the suspect allowing the teenager to escape and alert the police.

The suspect escaped and officers are now attempting to track him down. He has been described as white man with a skinny build.

Police are also urging the man who intervened to come forward, as he also left the scene before officers arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting crime number 20/1211837/21.

To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

