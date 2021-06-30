Arrest after pedestrian critically injured in Birmingham crash

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was critically injured in a crash in Birmingham.

Stratford Road in Sparkbrook. Photo: Google
The 69-year-old man was hit by a car on Stratford Road in Sparkbrook on Saturday morning and left with life-threatening injuries.

He remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The driver of the Mazda MX-5 made off on foot.

A 31-year-old man was arrested overnight on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop/report a collision and disqualified driving. He will be interviewed later on Wednesday.

West Midlands Police wants to thank the local community for assisting with the investigation.

