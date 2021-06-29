Heart attack victim's house ransacked as she recovered in hospital

CCTV footage showed a man wearing a skeleton mask

The burglary victim's daughter is now urging people to be careful when leaving their homes and has shared CCTV pictures of the person they suspect to be responsible.

The family returned to the bungalow in Hill Top, West Bromwich, on Saturday to find the back doors had been forced open and the property ransacked.

The daughter, who asked to remain anonymous, described what they found when they got to the property

She said: "Mum had been taken to hospital on Thursday after suffering what we think was a heart attack.

"We'd cleaned the bungalow and made sure everything was ready and picked up mum when she came out on Saturday afternoon.

"We got back there and found the place had been ransacked and the back doors left open, with the front room fine, but the bedrooms and kitchen a total mess."

The man is believed to have entered the property in Hill Top while the family was out

The daughter said they had caught CCTV footage of the person they believed had entered the property and had sent it to West Midlands Police.

The footage captured shows a man with a small beard, wearing a black baseball cap, dark blue coat and light blue jeans, as well as a skeleton mask.

She said it was heartbreaking to see her mum's property in such a state and said she was lucky she hadn't been at home when it happened.

She also said she wanted people to make sure they locked up their properties securely to avoid going through what her mum was going through.

She said: "It's just such a shock for everyone and if it had been the wrong time, it could have seriously affected my mum as she'd have been there at the time.

"All I would ask people to do is be really cautious and make sure you lock up your homes properly as I wouldn't want you to go through what we did."