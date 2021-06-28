Seven youths searched for after man set upon in Great Barr

Great BarrCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are searching for seven youths after a man was set upon by a group in Great Barr.

Police want to speak to these youths after a man was attacked in Great Barr
Police want to speak to these youths after a man was attacked in Great Barr

The man, aged in his 40s, was repeatedly punched and kicked in the attack on a residential road near Barr Beacon School.

He was seriously injured and taken to hospital. West Midlands Police said his injuries were "not life-changing".

Four weeks on and the force has now released pictures of seven suspects they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

The males are all thought to be aged between 15 and 18.

The attack happened at around 7pm on June 2.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of an assault on Raymont Grove at 7.14pm on June 2nd, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man, who was treated for potentially serious injuries before being take to hospital for further treatment."

Anyone with information or who can help identify the suspects is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting log number 20/624260/21.

Crime
News
Great Barr
Sandwell
Local Hubs

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News