Search for six suspects after man stabbed in stomach in Walsall

Published:

Police are searching for six men after a town centre fight which saw a man stabbed in the stomach.

West Midlands Police is appealing for help identifying these men
The victim was stabbed in Bridge Street in Walsall during a fight on Saturday, June 19, West Midlands Police said.

The man was taken to hospital but has since been discharged to recover at home.

Police have now released a CCTV collage of six men they want to speak to.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Can you help identify any of these men?

"We want to speak to them after a disorder in Walsall town centre in which a man suffered a stab wound to his stomach in the early hours of Saturday, June 19.

"The disorder happened at around 2.30am in Bridge Street and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment before being discharged to recover at home."

"Anyone with any information should message West Midlands Police via live chat at west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting crime number 20/353063/21."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Community Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Community Reporter at the Express & Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Wolverhampton. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@expressandstar.co.uk.

