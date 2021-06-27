Arrest after viral video shows disorder outside McDonald's

By Jordan ReynoldsBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after video footage of violence outside a city centre McDonald's branch emerged.

McDonald's in Birmingham city centre. Photo: Google
McDonald's in Birmingham city centre. Photo: Google

A viral video of the incident involving a man and a woman in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of Sunday was viewed more than 21,000 times.

West Midlands Police has now arrested a 47-year-old man.

Earlier police released a statement about the incident, asking people not to share the video, which was captured at 4.30am on Sunday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re aware of video circulating online which shows disorder outside McDonald's in Birmingham city centre, at around 4.30am this morning.

"Enquires are underway and we’d urge anyone with any information to contact us via 101, quoting log number 749 of 27 June.

"We ask that you please stop sharing this video and do not speculate on the circumstances at this time, as it may hinder our investigation.

"We’ll provide further updates as the investigation progresses."

A McDonald’s spokesperson said: “This incident is subject to an ongoing police investigation. We have a zero-tolerance approach to violence or abuse of any kind and will cooperate fully with police enquiries.”

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds

Reporter@jreynolds_star

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News