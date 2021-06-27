Arrest after viral video shows disorder outside McDonald's

McDonald's in Birmingham city centre. Photo: Google

A viral video of the incident involving a man and a woman in Birmingham city centre in the early hours of Sunday was viewed more than 21,000 times.

West Midlands Police has now arrested a 47-year-old man.

Earlier police released a statement about the incident, asking people not to share the video, which was captured at 4.30am on Sunday.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re aware of video circulating online which shows disorder outside McDonald's in Birmingham city centre, at around 4.30am this morning.

"Enquires are underway and we’d urge anyone with any information to contact us via 101, quoting log number 749 of 27 June.

"We ask that you please stop sharing this video and do not speculate on the circumstances at this time, as it may hinder our investigation.

"We’ll provide further updates as the investigation progresses."