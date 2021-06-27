Arsonists leave car ablaze next to Jubilee Park in Coseley

By Jordan ReynoldsCoseleyCrimePublished:

Arsonists abandoned a car which they set on fire in Coseley.

The car on fire. Photo: Dudley Fire Station
Firefighters were called to the car which was covered in flames in Oak Street at about 9pm on Saturday.

The Peugeot sent plumes of smoke blowing into the air next to Jubilee Park.

The fire crews left the scene at about 9.45pm.

Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds

Reporter@jreynolds_star

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

