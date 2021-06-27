Arsonists leave car ablaze next to Jubilee Park in Coseley

Firefighters were called to the car which was covered in flames in Oak Street at about 9pm on Saturday.
The Peugeot sent plumes of smoke blowing into the air next to Jubilee Park.
The fire crews left the scene at about 9.45pm.
Arsonists abandoned a car which they set on fire in Coseley.
