Fire started deliberately in derelict Wolverhampton factory

By Jordan ReynoldsBushburyCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Arsonists set fire to cardboard inside a derelict Wolverhampton factory.

Primrose Avenue, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google
Primrose Avenue, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Three fire crews were sent to the scene in Primrose Avenue, Bushbury, at about 2pm on Saturday.

The fire involved cardboard and wooden pallets on the first floor of an office area.

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted saying: "Fallings Park and Wolverhampton crews have attended a deliberate fire with a derelict factory unit in Bushbury, Wolverhampton. Building measures 40m x 25m.

"Fire located in the first floor middle office area and measured approx two metres x three metres and consisted of cardboard and wooden pallet loading."

No one was injured, the fire service said.

The crews left the scene at about 4.30pm.

Crime
News
Bushbury
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Jordan Reynolds

By Jordan Reynolds

Reporter@jreynolds_star

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News