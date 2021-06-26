Fire started deliberately in derelict Wolverhampton factory

Primrose Avenue, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google

Three fire crews were sent to the scene in Primrose Avenue, Bushbury, at about 2pm on Saturday.

The fire involved cardboard and wooden pallets on the first floor of an office area.

Fallings Park and Wton crews have attended a deliberate fire with a derelict factory unit in Bushbury, Wolverhampton. Building measures 40m x 25m. Fire located in the first floor middle office area and measured approx 2m x 3m & consisted of cardboard and wooden pallet loading. — West Midlands Fire Service (@WestMidsFire) June 26, 2021

West Midlands Fire Service tweeted saying: "Fallings Park and Wolverhampton crews have attended a deliberate fire with a derelict factory unit in Bushbury, Wolverhampton. Building measures 40m x 25m.

"Fire located in the first floor middle office area and measured approx two metres x three metres and consisted of cardboard and wooden pallet loading."

No one was injured, the fire service said.