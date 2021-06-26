Driver still on run two days after fatal crash in Pelsall

The scene of the crash at the junction of Norton Road and Wolverhampton Road in Pelsall. Photo: SnapperSK

The crash happened at the junction of Norton Road and Wolverhampton Road, in Pelsall, shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

The man suffered serious injuries, and despite the best efforts of paramedics he was confirmed dead at the scene.

The 21-year-old had been a passenger in a stolen blue Ford Fiesta which was involved in a collision with a VW Golf.

Two other passengers, both men in their late teens and early 20s, were also injured, one seriously but not life threatening and the other received minor injuries. Two men in their 30s from the Golf were also treated in hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Fiesta, which had been reported stolen, made off from the scene and efforts are ongoing to trace him.