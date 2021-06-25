Five charged with violent disorder after Smethwick double stabbing

Four men and a teenager have been charged with violent disorder – after two people were rushed to hospital with stab injuries after an incident in Smethwick.

Emergency services in Smethwick. Photo: SnapperSK.
Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Stony Lane at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, June 23.

Two men, aged 21 and 22 years old, were treated for serious stab injuries by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

Abdul Khan, 20; Mohammed Ajaz, 21; Mohammed Adnam, 21; Isaac Zeb, 22; and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with possession of a weapon.

Khan of Sabell Road, in Smethwick; Ajaz of St Paul's Road, in Smethwick; Adnam of Bloxcidge Street, in Oldbury; Zeb of Hugh Road, in Smethwick; and the 17-year-old old, who cannot be named, are due before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs has been released on police bail, while a 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of violent disorder remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

