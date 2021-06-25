Five charged with violent disorder after Smethwick double stabbing

Emergency services in Smethwick. Photo: SnapperSK.

Emergency services were called to reports of a stabbing in Stony Lane at around 4.45pm on Wednesday, June 23.

Two men, aged 21 and 22 years old, were treated for serious stab injuries by paramedics at the scene, before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

Abdul Khan, 20; Mohammed Ajaz, 21; Mohammed Adnam, 21; Isaac Zeb, 22; and a 17-year-old who cannot be named for legal reasons, have also been charged with possession of a weapon.

Khan of Sabell Road, in Smethwick; Ajaz of St Paul's Road, in Smethwick; Adnam of Bloxcidge Street, in Oldbury; Zeb of Hugh Road, in Smethwick; and the 17-year-old old, who cannot be named, are due before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday.