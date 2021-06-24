Police raise alert on Covid email scam

CrimePublished:

Police have warned people not to fall for a new vaccine passport scam that is doing the rounds.

It comes after reports of an email purporting to be from the NHS being circulated around homes in the West Midlands.

Anyone who clicks on it is taken to a "convincing but fake" website asking for personal and payment details and an administration fee.

West Midlands Police say the website has now been taken down but have requested that people be on the alert for similar scams.

People can get their vaccination status free of charge through the NHS App, website or by calling 119.

Visit gov.uk/guidance/demonstrating-your-covid-19-vaccination-status-when-travelling-abroad for more details.

Phishing scams can be reported to SERS (Suspicious Email Reporting Service) by emailing report@phishing.gov.uk

Crime
News
Coronavirus
Health

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News