Police raise alert on Covid email scam

It comes after reports of an email purporting to be from the NHS being circulated around homes in the West Midlands.

Anyone who clicks on it is taken to a "convincing but fake" website asking for personal and payment details and an administration fee.

West Midlands Police say the website has now been taken down but have requested that people be on the alert for similar scams.

People can get their vaccination status free of charge through the NHS App, website or by calling 119.

Visit gov.uk/guidance/demonstrating-your-covid-19-vaccination-status-when-travelling-abroad for more details.