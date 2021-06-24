Motorhome stolen from residential car park in Codsall

Police are appealing for information after a motorhome was stolen from a property in South Staffordshire.

The motorhome had been parked in a residential car park off Church Road, in Codsall, when it was stolen.

Staffordshire Police believe it was stolen overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Anyone with information can call officers on 101.

