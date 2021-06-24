Dalian Atkinson: Jury fails to reach verdict on West Mercia Pc's assault charge

On Wednesday, her West Mercia Police colleague, Pc Benjamin Monk, was convicted of the manslaughter of the 48 year-old outside his father's Telford home, following a six-week trial at Birmingham Crown Court.

Bettley-Smith denied assaulting the former player with a baton after he was tasered for a third time by Monk, claiming the blows were necessary when the former Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town striker tried to get back to his feet, in Meadow Close, Trench, Telford.