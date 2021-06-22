Staffordshire drug dealer jailed for more than two years

A Staffordshire man has been jailed for more than two years for possessing and intending to supply Class A drugs.

James Taylor. Photo: Staffordshire Police
James Taylor was a front seat passenger in a white Transit van which was stopped by officers on January 5 on Chase Road, Burntwood.

The 40-year-old was found with a large package containing 21 wraps of crack, £30 in cash and a mobile phone, with a further £390 in cash was found at his home in Alex Court, Burntwood.

On February 12, another man, Andrew Rooney, was stopped in a blue Citroen Xara on Queens Drive and was found to have a large amount of heroin and crack and a mobile phone.

A phone examination led to another arrest of Taylor at his home address, where entry to the premises had to be forced by police officers.

Taylor admitted two charges of possession with intent to supply heroin and two charges of possession with intent to supply crack, after incidents in January and February this year. He was jailed for two years and two months.

Rooney, 52, of Ironstone Road, Burntwood, was charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply crack and later admitted those charges.

He was handed two years in prison, suspended for two years, a six-month rehabilitation order, 100 hours of unpaid work, and has 12 points on his driving licence – six for having no insurance and six for not holding a valid driving licence.

