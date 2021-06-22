Single stab wound was cause of man's death after he was found in Black Country house

Emergency services at the scene in Dudley Wood

Enquires into how the 40-year-old man sustained his injury at a property in The Lukes, Dudley Wood, on June 14 are ongoing.

A 31-year-old woman - understood to be known to the man - was detained on suspicion of murder and has been released pending further enquiries.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re continuing to investigate the circumstances of the death of a man found injured at a house in Netherton on 14 June.

"The 40-year-old was confirmed dead soon after we arrived at a property in The Lukes at around 1.15pm.

"A post mortem examination concluded he died of a single stab wound. Enquires into how he sustained this injury are ongoing.