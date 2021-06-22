Body of 72-year-old man discovered in Kidderminster canal

A police investigation has been launched after the body of a 72-year-old man was found in a canal in Kidderminster.

Albert Antonio Bartlett was known as Tony Bartlett to friends and family. Photo: West Mercia Police
Albert Antonio Bartlett, known as Tony Bartlett to friends and family, was found in Kidderminster Canal on Saturday.

Officers made the discovery, near the bridge at the end of Lisle Avenue, during their search for a man reported missing.

Mr Bartlett, from Kidderminster, was retrieved from the water, after reports from a member of the public, but was confirmed dead at the scene.

Now officers have urged anyone who saw Mr Bartlett – or who was walking along the canal towpath – to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Craig Tennant said: “We are treating Mr Bartlett’s death (who is known as ‘Tony’ to friends and family) as unexplained at this time and our thoughts are with his family at what will be a very sad and upsetting time.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was walking along the canal towpath on Saturday night between the Watermill pub and Stourport between 8.30pm and 11.30pm and may have seen Tony.

"Tony was wearing a black body warmer, beige jumper over a blue shirt, dark blue jeans and was carrying a black and grey rucksack. Tony is a 6 ‘2 tall black man who was wearing a brown trilby hat with a black band around it. We want to hear from anyone who may have seen Tony on the towpath, anyone he was talking to or anyone acting suspiciously."

* If you have been affected by this article contact Samaritans on 116 123 or at samaritans.org

