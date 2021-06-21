Appeal for help after man allegedly assaulted on way to watch football

The assault is alleged to have happened outside the old Stafford Cinema. Photo: Google

Staffordshire Police launched the appeal after a 64-year-old man was allegedly assaulted while walking into Stafford town centre to watch the England v Scotland match on Friday, June 18.

The man, who is from Stafford and has arthritis, was walking along the alleyway from Bailey Street towards Newport Road at about 6.05pm to meet a family member and watch the match in the town centre.

Whilst standing outside the old Stafford Cinema on the A518, it is believed he was punched to the jaw and kicked in the legs.

Officers from Staffordshire Police are now appealing for witnesses, and in particular would like to speak to a male and female who were walking into town who may have witnessed the assault take place.

The male witness was wearing what is described as a peaked flat cap and may have seen the assault occur. Staffordshire Police said that the two witnesses are not suspected of carrying out the assault.