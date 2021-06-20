Oldbury murder: Residents 'living in fear' after fatal shooting

Police in Dudley Road, East, Tividale. Photo: SnapperSK.

Councillor Rizwan Jalil, who represents the Oldbury ward, visited residents living in the area around Dudley Road East, Tividale, on Sunday in a bid to reassure them that police were trying to find the killer.

The victim was found with gunshot injuries on the road just before 1.30am on Sunday before he was taken to hospital where he later died.

A forensic investigation got underway on Sunday morning where a blue tent was set up on the road. Inside contained a blue taxi belonging to 121 Cars, based in Tipton.

The firm did not wish to comment but it is understood the driver was helping West Midlands Police with enquiries.

Councillor Rizwan Jalil

Councillor Jalil said: "I do know that it is a taxi involved. The taxi driver himself, he is safe, he is okay but he is in serious shock."

Councillor Jalil added: "The community is fearful and concerned by the shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning in a calm and quite neighbourhood.

"It is shocking and outrageous really, very concerning to be coming to this area.

"I have attended the scene to give assurance to the residents that the police is working hard on investigating the crime scene.

"My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the victim.

"At this stage I urge anyone with any information to get in touch with West Midlands police on 101, quoting crime number 20/1126386/21."