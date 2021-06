Anthony Bird was aged 50 when he died

Anthony Bird, known locally as 'Goughy', was attacked in Victoria Park in Tipton at around 11am on July 26 last year.

The 50-year-old's condition deteriorated in hospital and he was pronounced dead on August 12.

Steven Bennett, 38, of Bevan Road in Tipton, and Suni Singh Gill, 33, of Shore Road in Tipton, are accused of his murder.