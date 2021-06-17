Man sentenced after causing death of another man while fly-tipping

Furnace Grange Road in Trysull. Photo: Google

Paminder Singh was the driver of a white Mercedes Sprinter van that had been fly-tipping rubbish, along with Manjinder Singh and the victim Tarjinder Singh, 49, from Wolverhampton, in a field off Furnace Grange Road, Trysull, on August 11, 2020.

They were disturbed by a passing car and Parminder, the owner of the van, panicked and drove off with Tarjinder unsecured in the back of the van with no seats and the back door open.

The movement of the vehicle caused Tarjinder to lose balance and fall from the vehicle where he landed on the road sustaining a serious head injury. Despite the efforts of West Midlands Ambulance Service and hospital medical staff Tarjinder died nine days later.

Paminder Singh, 38, of Arthur Street, Wolverhampton, was sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, a two-year disqualification with a requirement to pass an extended retest, 20 days of community rehabilitation and a tagged curfew for three months from 7am to 7am at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday. He had previously pleaded guilty to death by careless driving and depositing controlled waste without a permit.

Manjinder Singh, 34, of Lane Road, Wolverhampton, was fined £1,600 for depositing controlled waste, which he had admitted belonged to him, without a permit.

PC James Addison, from the Staffordshire and West Midlands Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic loss of life following the criminal activity of those involved in this incident. Had they not been dumping rubbish illegally this incident would not have occurred.