Man, 29, arrested for sharing extremist material online

By Dayna FarringtonBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing and sharing extremist material online.

The man was arrested by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU from an address in Birmingham on Thursday.

A search is ongoing at the man's property, as well as at a second property in the city.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "He has been taken to a West Midlands police station, where he remains in custody.

"The arrest is part of an ongoing proactive investigation and there is not believed to be any imminent threat to the public in relation to this.

"Enquiries continue."

