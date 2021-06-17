Brutal killer 'contacted victim's friends from prison'

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated handout photo issued by West Midlands Police of Shane Watson, as two attackers who savagely beat the young man to death then boasted about the deed have been jailed. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday May 10, 2013. Shylon Wishart, 19, was today sentenced to 16 years in prison after being convicted for his part in the murder of 23-year-old Shane Watson, West Midlands Police said. Accomplice James Cartwright, 18, was sentenced to 13 years in jail after carrying out the attack in the West Midlands in July last year. See PA story COURTS Sadistic. Photo credit should read: West Midlands Police/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder..

Messages are believed to have been sent by James Cartwright to friends of Shane Watson, who was killed in the attack in Sedgley in 2012, despite him being behind bars.

Cartwright was 18 when he was jailed in 2013 for his part in the "ferocious" and "humiliating" attack on 23-year-old Mr Watson.

He was jailed for a minimum of 13 years alongside accomplice Shylon Wishart, who was sentenced to at least 16 years.

The pair, teenagers at the time, targeted former Dormston School pupil Mr Watson in an alleyway off Springfield Grove. They stripped the victim and took pictures of themselves urinating on him after punching and stamping on him. They then went to a house party and boasted about what they had done.

While it's understood the messages from Cartwright were not aggressive or abusive, the contact from the killer has caused distress to Mr Watson's loved ones, who have understandably questioned how he has been able to access a phone.

His heartbroken father Steve Watson, from Gornal, said the contact had opened up old wounds.

Shylon Wishart was 19 at the time.

He said:"We feel we have been utterly let down by the situation. The people in question committed a horrific crime and should definitely not be allowed access to a mobile phone in prison.

"We can't understand why this is allowed and why there aren't regular cell checks in prison.

"It's an upsetting and distressing situation for Shane's family and friends. We feel like we have never been able to fully move forward from this."

Mr Watson, 57, said he was still angry about the length of the jail sentences the killers were given.

The scene off Springfield Grove, Sedgley.

"They took away Shane's life. They were young when they went in and they will be young when they get out," he said.

The Prison Service said it was investigating the claims "thoroughly".

A spokesman said: "We do not tolerate this kind of behaviour and are urgently investigating these allegations.