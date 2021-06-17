Brutal killer 'contacted victim's friends from prison'

Messages are believed to have been sent by James Cartwright to friends of Shane Watson, who was killed in the attack in Sedgley in 2012, despite him being behind bars.
Cartwright was 18 when he was jailed in 2013 for his part in the "ferocious" and "humiliating" attack on 23-year-old Mr Watson.
He was jailed for a minimum of 13 years alongside accomplice Shylon Wishart, who was sentenced to at least 16 years.
The pair, teenagers at the time, targeted former Dormston School pupil Mr Watson in an alleyway off Springfield Grove. They stripped the victim and took pictures of themselves urinating on him after punching and stamping on him. They then went to a house party and boasted about what they had done.
While it's understood the messages from Cartwright were not aggressive or abusive, the contact from the killer has caused distress to Mr Watson's loved ones, who have understandably questioned how he has been able to access a phone.
His heartbroken father Steve Watson, from Gornal, said the contact had opened up old wounds.
He said:"We feel we have been utterly let down by the situation. The people in question committed a horrific crime and should definitely not be allowed access to a mobile phone in prison.
"We can't understand why this is allowed and why there aren't regular cell checks in prison.
"It's an upsetting and distressing situation for Shane's family and friends. We feel like we have never been able to fully move forward from this."
Mr Watson, 57, said he was still angry about the length of the jail sentences the killers were given.
"They took away Shane's life. They were young when they went in and they will be young when they get out," he said.
The Prison Service said it was investigating the claims "thoroughly".
A spokesman said: "We do not tolerate this kind of behaviour and are urgently investigating these allegations.
“Any prisoners found with an illicit mobile phone can face extra time behind bars.”