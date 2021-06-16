Two men charged with Birmingham murder

Jason D'Aguilar

Jason D'Aguilar was found with serious injuries in Central Avenue, Longbridge on Sunday, June 13.

He was taken to hospital for treatment but died from his injuries the following morning.

Ben Wiggett, 28, of Middle Drive, Cofton Hackett, and Jordan Haines, 26, of Hatherton Grove, Weoley Castle, were remanded in custody to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Another two men, aged 26 and 21, were also arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released on police bail with conditions.

Detective Inspector Wes Martin, from West Midlands Police's homicide unit, said: “This is a tragic and senseless case where a young man has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with Jason’s loved ones who are being supported by specially trained officers.

"We believe there are still people out there who may be able to assist our enquiries, particularly if they have footage of the incident. I would urge anyone who thinks they have information – but who has not yet come forward – to do so.”