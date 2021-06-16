Man charged after loaded firearm found during Birmingham flat raid

Officers from West Midlands Police's Birmingham Organised Crime and Gangs Unit were joined by armed police to execute the warrant at the address in Erdington at 4am on Tuesday, June 15.

A handgun was recovered from the bathroom during a search of the property and a man arrested.

The gun has been examined and found to be a viable revolver which was loaded with two live bullets.

Helder Darame, aged 23 years old, from Lakes Road, in Erdington, has been charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition and is due to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Inspector Sharon Revitt from the Birmingham Organised Crime and Gangs Unit said: “Any recovery of a viable firearm or live rounds is potentially a life saved so this was a great result.