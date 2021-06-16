Brierley Hill double murder suspect told police 'fourth man' was shooter

Brian McIntosh and Will Henry. Photo: Facebook Police were called to a car park at Albion Works. Photo: Snapper SK. The scene was taped off by police.

Jonathan Houseman is accused of killing Will Henry, 31, and Brian McIntosh, 29, in an execution-style attack at an industrial estate in Brierley Hill.

Houseman, 32, admitted to detectives he was in the car when the best friends and business partners were killed but claimed it was another man, described as gaunt with mousey grey hair, who pulled the trigger, jurors at Birmingham Crown Court were told.

Detectives who scoured CCTV of the scene before and after the attack said no "fourth man" was seen exiting the Range Rover. Houseman, of no fixed address but formerly of Quarry Park Road, Stourbridge, who denies murder, claimed the mysterious shooter then "slid" out of the rear passenger door and onto the floor in a bid to evade cameras.

The friends were discovered dead in the car after police were called to a car park at the Albion Works off Moor Street on September 30 last year. Houseman is accused of murdering them over a £200,000 debt he owed them.

The jury previously heard the three men had worked together but that Houseman had never paid the victims after hiring them to clear "1,000 tons of waste" at a site in Halesowen.

Prosecutor Mr Michael Burrows QC revealed the claims of a fourth man during questioning of a lead detective on the case.

Mr Burrows said: "In that defence statement he has indicated his case is there was a fourth man in the Range Rover at the time of the shooting.

"I think he gave a description of the fourth man as having quite a gaunt face, white, aged about 40, with mousey grey hair, receding facial hair and he generally looked unkempt."

The Range Rover arrived at the scene just before 1.10pm and the police at 3.40pm.

Detective Constable Chris Hollands confirmed he had viewed CCTV footage of the Albion Works car park between 1pm and 4pm and that there was no sign of a man matching the description. He conceded, however, that there were times when the view of the Range Rover was blocked by other vehicles.

Houseman’s co-accused Richard Avery, 33, of no fixed address, who the Crown have said was part of the “planning and preparation” for the killings, also denies murder and perverting the course of justice. Avery’s partner, 33-year-old Francesca Scott, of Lower Valley Road, Brierley Hill, is also on trial accused of perverting the course of justice after allegedly disposing of clothing or other items.