Murder suspect remains in custody as post mortem due over death of man, 40

A post mortem is due to take place as police continue to question a woman on suspicion of murder.

Emergency services at the scene in Dudley Wood
She was arrested in connection with the death of 40-year-old man at a property in The Lukes, in the Dudley Wood area of Dudley, on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police said the woman, 31, who is believed to have been known to the man, remains in custody for questioning.

The force cordoned off the road on Tuesday while detectives and forensic officers descended on the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We’re continuing to investigate the death of a man who was found injured at an address in Netherton yesterday.

"The 40-year-old was confirmed dead soon after we arrived at a property in The Lukes at around 1.15pm.

"A post mortem examination is due to take place later today and our enquiries around the circumstances are ongoing.

"A 31-year-old woman - understood to be known to the man - was detained on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning."

