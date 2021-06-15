Dalian Atkinson murder trial: Jury retires to consider verdicts on police officers

Pc Benjamin Monk denies murdering Dalian Atkinson, inset

West Mercia Police Pc Benjamin Monk denies both charges, claiming he acted lawfully to protect himself and others when he Tasered and kicked the former Premier League star in August 2016.

Police constables Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith and Benjamin Monk

Prosecutors allege Monk and his co-defendant, Pc Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith, acted out of anger after Mr Atkinson was Tasered to the ground near his father's home in Meadow Close, Trench, Telford, in the early hours of August 15 2016.

Bettley-Smith denies assaulting the 48-year-old former Villa, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday player with a baton after he was Tasered for a third time, claiming the blows were necessary when Mr Atkinson tried to get back to his feet.

Forensic teams at the scene in Meadow Close in August 2016

Jurors have heard six weeks of evidence in the case, including testimony from other police officers, witnesses, medical professionals and both accused officers.