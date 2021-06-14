Hailstone Close, Rowley Regis. Photo: Google

Officers were called to Hailstone Close on Saturday night where they found the partygoers.

The homeowner was handed a fixed penalty notice after they exceeded the number of people allowed to gather indoors by nearly seven fold.

Under the current rules, people can meet indoors in a group of up to six people or a group of any size from two households, while up to 30 people can meet outside.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to a party on Hailstone Close, Rowley Regis on Saturday night.

"Around 40 people dispersed from the address on police arrival and the homeowner was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

"Despite the easing of restrictions, coronavirus is still here and continues to pose a significant risk to our communities.

"Please be responsible, exercise caution and do what you can to keep yourself and others safe."