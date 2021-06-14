Bail for man arrested in Sandwell on suspicion of murder

Scott Road, Solihull. Photo: Google

West Midlands Police said nothing could be done to save the 26-year-old, who had significant head injuries when found by a relative at around 6.30pm last on Monday, June 7, at his home in Scott Road, Olton.

A 34-year-old man arrested on Friday from an address in Sandwell has since been bailed.

Police declined to say where in Sandwell the arrest took place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on its website or call 101 quoting log number 3778 of June 7.