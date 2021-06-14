Man and boy charged after delivery driver injured trying to stop his van being stolen

Police at the scene in Oxbarn Avenue, Wolverhampton

The 28-year-old driver was hit after apparently seeing his vehicle being stolen as he made a delivery in Wolverhampton at around 1pm on Friday, June 4.

He was also reportedly dragged along Oxbarn Avenue, which links Trysull Road with Coalway Road in the Bradmore area, as he tried to stop the van from being driven away. He remains in hospital 10 days on.

A man aged 20 and a 16-year-old boy have now been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, wounding and causing serious injury through dangerous driving, after being arrested from addresses in the city.

Ronnie Huarns from Hart Road, Wolverhampton, and the teenager – who cannot be identified due to his age – appeared at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on June 9 and have both been remanded in custody ahead of their next appearance in crown court.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've charged a man and a boy with wounding after a delivery driver was seriously hurt trying to stop thieves stealing his van.

"It happened at 1.15pm on 4 June when the 28-year-old was dropping off parcels in Oxbarn Avenue, Wolverhampton.