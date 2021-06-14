1,200 speeding drivers caught in just one week

A total of 1,277 motorists were found to have exceeded the speed limit by officers or community speed-watch groups.

All drivers caught during the week of action last month were either offered a speed awareness course or hit with a fine.

Sergeant Tom Watson, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: "It was a very successful week. Staffordshire Police supported Global Road Safety Week this year, focussing on speeding offences on lower-speed-limit and residential roads.

“Over the course of the week, 1,277 speeding offences were recorded with the vast majority of people being educated around the offences and it being highlighted to them the dangers speed poses in our communities."