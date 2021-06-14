1,200 speeding drivers caught in just one week

By Thomas Parkes

More than 1,200 drivers have been caught speeding across Staffordshire as part of a week-long crackdown by police.

A total of 1,277 motorists were found to have exceeded the speed limit by officers or community speed-watch groups.

All drivers caught during the week of action last month were either offered a speed awareness course or hit with a fine.

Sergeant Tom Watson, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: "It was a very successful week. Staffordshire Police supported Global Road Safety Week this year, focussing on speeding offences on lower-speed-limit and residential roads.

“Over the course of the week, 1,277 speeding offences were recorded with the vast majority of people being educated around the offences and it being highlighted to them the dangers speed poses in our communities."

"Staffordshire Police is committed to continually targeting the offences which lead to increased risk to road users in a bid to reduce the number of casualties on our roads and keep our communities a safer place to live and work."

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Senior Reporter@TParkes_Star

Senior reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

