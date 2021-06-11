Bungling arsonist sets fire to themself during petrol bomb attack on 'wrong house'

One of the arsonists catches fire

It is believed the offenders targeted the wrong house when they poured liquid over the vehicles in Tipton and set them alight.

Windows at the Sedgley Road property were also smashed by an offender during the incident at about 12.55am on Wednesday, June 2.

Two people were captured on CCTV fleeing the driveway, with one of them getting caught by the flames as they spread around the vehicles.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating after two cars were set on fire outside a home in Sedgley Road, Tipton at about 12.55am on Wednesday 2 June.

"Windows at the home were also smashed by an offender who is believed to have arrived at the address in a black Audi car.

One of the vehicles that was set alight

"Thankfully no one was reported injured and CCTV footage from the area is being reviewed as our enquiries continue."