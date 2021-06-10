West Midlands Police launch survey into women's safety in region

Recent tragic events, including the death of Sarah Everard and Julia James, have shocked and saddened people across the country – and has also highlighted many concerns women have about personal safety in their day-to-day lives.

The force wants the region to be a place where women can live free of fear and will use the results of the survey to work with a range of partners and the new Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, to tackle any safety concerns as part of his police and crime plan.

The survey is open to everyone and is completely anonymous. It will run until Tuesday, June 22.

Assistant chief constable, Claire Bell, said: "Many women have experienced some form of sexual harassment, unwanted attention or behaviour that has made them feel unsafe.

“The tragic events around Sarah and Julia’s death, among many others, have really provoked lots of emotions, conversations and people have been keen to share their thoughts and experiences. We’re listening.

“This survey aims to listen to what women and girls in our community have to say on their personal experiences and how safe they feel. We also want to ensure that anyone who needs help and support, knows how to access it.

“The information we get from the survey will form part of a wider piece of work which will enable us understand what needs done. It will inform our plans and our approach in the future to improve personal safety.

“With a better understanding we will be able to target more effective response and action to make change.

“The action by the police and the criminal justice system is right to be under scrutiny. National prosecutions and convictions on rape are too low. The growing scale of domestic abuse continues to require our collective efforts as we all strive to be better."

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, Simon Foster, added: "Tackling violence against women and girls and domestic abuse is one of my top priorities.

"I want the West Midlands to be a place where women and girls can live without fear of abuse, in all its forms. That is why I want to hear about personal experiences so we can get a better understanding of what needs to be done to make them feel safer. We know this is not just about CCTV and street lighting, we know it is also about changing behaviours. We want to hear from you, tell us what would make a difference."